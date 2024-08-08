Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Molson Coors Beverage updated its FY24 guidance to ~$5.70 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.2 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 752,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,869. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

