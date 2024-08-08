Monness Crespi & Hardt Trims Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Target Price to $18.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 31.64% from the company’s previous close.

PLTR has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

PLTR stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.42, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,164,396 shares of company stock worth $108,289,707. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,623 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,575,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

