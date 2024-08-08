Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 2,970 ($37.96) and last traded at GBX 2,957.34 ($37.79), with a volume of 446386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,775 ($35.46).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 41.50 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,541.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities upped their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.95) to GBX 3,000 ($38.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,161.35, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,648.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,426.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

