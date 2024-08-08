Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $61.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

