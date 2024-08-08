Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Mplx Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.11. 1,826,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mplx has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

