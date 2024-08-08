MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in MSCI by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.21.

MSCI stock traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $532.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,600. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.86. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

