Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,586. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.53. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

