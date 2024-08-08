Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Critical Survey

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and AB Volvo (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A AB Volvo (publ) 10.11% 32.00% 8.04%

Risk and Volatility

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A AB Volvo (publ) 0 3 2 0 2.40

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mullen Automotive and AB Volvo (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $399,335.00 28.99 -$972.26 million N/A N/A AB Volvo (publ) $52.11 billion 0.93 $4.70 billion $2.37 10.04

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands. It offers road construction machine, haulers, wheel loaders, excavators, and compact equipment. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-highway applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repairs, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop batteries for its electric products; and an agreement with Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

