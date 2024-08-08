Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at TD Cowen

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,159. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

In other news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,880,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,728,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,728,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,217. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.