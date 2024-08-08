Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.87 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.120 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.47. 414,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,125. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.95. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,217. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

