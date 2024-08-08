Myro Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.01 Million (MYRO)

Myro (MYRO) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Myro has a market capitalization of $91.01 million and $21.73 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Myro has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Myro

Myro launched on November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens. Myro’s official website is myrothedog.com. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol.

Myro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.08858088 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $24,347,846.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

