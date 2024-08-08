Nancy Angenita Johnson Sells 300 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.40, for a total value of C$17,820.00.

TRP stock opened at C$59.24 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$44.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.69%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$56.73.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

