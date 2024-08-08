Nancy Angenita Johnson Sells 300 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.40, for a total value of C$17,820.00.
TC Energy Stock Up 0.1 %
TRP stock opened at C$59.24 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$44.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.
TC Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.69%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on TRP
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TC Energy
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Oversold and Underloved, Disney is Ready to Rebound Strongly
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.