National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.60

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.60 and last traded at $59.52, with a volume of 380699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,246,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,565,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 37.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 80,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

