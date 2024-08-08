National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.520-4.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Health Investors also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.52-4.56 EPS.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.93. 163,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,761. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 13.24. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a net margin of 41.40% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 118.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 437 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,940.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

