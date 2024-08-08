National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.520-4.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Health Investors also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.52-4.56 EPS.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.93. 163,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,761. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 13.24. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a net margin of 41.40% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 118.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NHI

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 437 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,940.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.