National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

National Research has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.7% per year over the last three years.

National Research Price Performance

National Research stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.39. 6,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,510. The firm has a market cap of $510.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. National Research has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter.

About National Research

(Get Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.