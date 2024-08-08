National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.36-2.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 293,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.60.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

