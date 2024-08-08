Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Natural Resource Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRP traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,440. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 62.93%.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

