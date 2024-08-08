NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 63,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC traded up $3.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,636,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,423,225. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

