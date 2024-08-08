NBC Securities Inc. Buys 159 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of McKesson by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,320 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,332. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK traded down $72.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $544.57. 3,264,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,158. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $592.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.76. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $404.72 and a 52-week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.47.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

