NBC Securities Inc. Buys 1,630 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,054,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,055,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.16.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,365 shares of company stock worth $3,509,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.7 %

EA traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.86. The company had a trading volume of 802,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,826. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.