NBC Securities Inc. Buys 2,548 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,985,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,688,813. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.