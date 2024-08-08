NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 308,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 74,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,298. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.56.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

