NBC Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHK. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 188,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CHK traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $72.79. 888,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

