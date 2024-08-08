NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Air Lease Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE AL traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 553,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

