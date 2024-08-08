NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

BIP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 230,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,883. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 522.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

