NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $101,424,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,584,000 after buying an additional 167,401 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,477,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,512,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,501,000 after buying an additional 66,549 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $394.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,340. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $413.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.32.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

