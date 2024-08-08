NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,492,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,416. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at $31,833,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,326,124 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

