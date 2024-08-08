NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 1,450 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.57.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.38. 978,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.72. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,338,756 shares of company stock worth $1,476,658,274. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

