NBC Securities Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,988,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 253,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

VGT stock traded up $16.78 on Thursday, hitting $531.21. The company had a trading volume of 307,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,045. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.63. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The stock has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.