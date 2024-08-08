NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,144 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 503,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,764. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

