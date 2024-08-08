NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 15.1% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.60 billion and approximately $280.49 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.14 or 0.00006744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00036496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,204,482,570 coins and its circulating supply is 1,109,585,917 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,204,302,746 with 1,109,307,158 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.70670116 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 432 active market(s) with $258,056,483.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.