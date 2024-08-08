Needham & Company LLC Lowers Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target to $5.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $584.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.42.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,060 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $396,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,118,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,900,537.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,009,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,976,000 after purchasing an additional 232,496 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 4,514,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 565,463 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 1,299,524 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 605,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 79,722 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.