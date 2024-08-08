Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. 465,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,199. Tempus AI has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $47.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern University purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at about $491,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at about $2,301,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at about $18,294,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at about $19,886,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

