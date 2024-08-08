Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DT. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Dynatrace Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

