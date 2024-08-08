Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,785 shares of company stock valued at $60,416,265. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Netflix Stock Up 2.8 %

NFLX stock traded up $16.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $628.38. 1,180,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $653.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.36. The stock has a market cap of $270.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

