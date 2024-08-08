Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $611.05 and last traded at $608.92. Approximately 1,038,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,921,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $598.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $653.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.36. The company has a market cap of $271.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,785 shares of company stock worth $60,416,265 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,593 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

