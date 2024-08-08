NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.8 %

NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,654. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 170.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 933.33%.

In other news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,967,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,438 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 64.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,277,000 after acquiring an additional 627,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,352,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,156,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after purchasing an additional 526,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,344,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,806,000 after purchasing an additional 383,240 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.