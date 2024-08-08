Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NMRA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 676,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,530. Neumora Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

