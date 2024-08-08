Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37), Briefing.com reports.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

