New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 264700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

New Age Metals Stock Down 14.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.51.

About New Age Metals

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.