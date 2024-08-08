Newpark Resources’ (NR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. 144,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,656. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.35 million, a P/E ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 75,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

