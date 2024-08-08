NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Up 16.4%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 1,170,333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 838,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.
NextNav Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,133.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.