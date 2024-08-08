NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Up 16.4%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 1,170,333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 838,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

NextNav Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,133.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 57,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $430,437.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,172,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,336,839.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 57,239 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $430,437.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,172,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,336,839.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg purchased 81,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $635,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,301,566. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 369,439 shares of company stock worth $2,768,533 and have sold 36,758 shares worth $278,309. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

