Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells $35,929.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen J. Girsky sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $35,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nikola Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,187. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $352.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKLA. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nikola by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in Nikola by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

