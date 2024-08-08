Nikola (NKLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($3.00). The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million.

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Nikola has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $70.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $331.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky purchased 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

