Nikos Theodosopoulos Buys 1,608 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $101,202.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,095. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

