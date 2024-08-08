NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 1.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.83. 11,881,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 52,967,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

NIO Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 272.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

