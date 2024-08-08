NL Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

NL Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years. NL Industries has a payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NL traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $6.22. 50,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $303.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.55. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 7.08%.

(Get Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.