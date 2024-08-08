NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Raised to $49.00

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $42.50 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NNN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NNN stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. 535,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,848. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 47.39%. The company had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NNN REIT will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is currently 106.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $187,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $2,625,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 96,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 48,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

