Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Down 10%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 275,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 184,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Noble Mineral Exploration Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The stock has a market cap of C$6.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

