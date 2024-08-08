Nosana Price Reaches $1.75 (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Nosana token can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00002868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nosana has a market capitalization of $156.97 million and $2.24 million worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nosana has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nosana Token Profile

Nosana’s launch date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,521,568 tokens. Nosana’s official website is nosana.io. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. The official message board for Nosana is nosana.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Nosana

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 1.65873383 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $1,778,623.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

